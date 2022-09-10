Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 142.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

