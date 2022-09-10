Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 460.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,367 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:GH opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $132.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The company had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Further Reading

