Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 121,580 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 199.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total value of 1,878,896.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,446,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 29,296,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total value of 1,878,896.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,446,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 29,296,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total transaction of 458,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 144,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,340. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Endeavor Group stock opened at 25.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 17.42 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of 23.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.73.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

