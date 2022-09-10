Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 164,475 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 119.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.