Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 32,777 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 340.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,777 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Energy

In related news, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,486.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.19. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $105.55.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

