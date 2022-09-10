Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 35,494 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 373.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,494 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 14.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $21,036,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 18.1% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $811,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXL opened at $37.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

