Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 8,621 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 357.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after purchasing an additional 325,846 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $190.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.19. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of -254.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

