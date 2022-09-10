Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 8,693 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 405.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $4,087,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 592.7% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 89,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 76,504 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 31,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.17.

Accenture Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $290.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.06 and a 200 day moving average of $302.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

