Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 18,210 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $154.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.99. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

