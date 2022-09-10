Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 177.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,560 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,790,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,518 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the period. 44.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $395,466.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 484,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,875.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $395,466.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,999.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,327 shares of company stock valued at $534,767 in the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cowen decreased their target price on Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 104.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

