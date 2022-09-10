Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $18.91 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,313 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 0.7% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

