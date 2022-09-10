Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 215.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 211,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 20,839 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

