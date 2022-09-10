Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $3.06 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 335.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,924 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.08 and its 200 day moving average is $275.62.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

