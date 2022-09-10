Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $5.76 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 3,114.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,923 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Thor Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.34. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Thor Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.