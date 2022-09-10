Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 373.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,217 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $51.94 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.