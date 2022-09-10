Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.85 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.75.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.