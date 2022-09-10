Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 626.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,759 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

BOOT stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.49.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

