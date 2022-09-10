Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $6.98 Million in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 253,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

