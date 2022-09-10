Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 113,108 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after acquiring an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 101,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,977,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,663,000 after acquiring an additional 134,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $58.67 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

