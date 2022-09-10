Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 21,981 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE:WY opened at $34.62 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

