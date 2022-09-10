Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 246,346 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 1,745.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,346 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $51,220,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,483 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,435 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAC. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

Macerich Trading Up 1.2 %

Macerich Dividend Announcement

NYSE MAC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

