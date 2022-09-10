Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 78,518 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 336.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,518 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

