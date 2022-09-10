Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,925 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,038,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 4.3 %

NTR stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.