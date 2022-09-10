Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 93,000 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,456,000 after buying an additional 1,182,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,352,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,980,000 after buying an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after buying an additional 688,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $88.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $134.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

