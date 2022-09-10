Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,647 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,453,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV were worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPOD. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,077,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 868,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 559,736 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPOD stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

