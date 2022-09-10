Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.28 Million Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 295,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KOD. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $101,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

