Granahan Investment Management LLC Acquires 608,380 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,898,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,380 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up approximately 3.1% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of CoStar Group worth $126,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,931,000 after acquiring an additional 73,031 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,090,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,234,000 after buying an additional 557,672 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36 and a beta of 0.93. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

