Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys 21,401 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Vericel worth $22,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vericel to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Vericel Price Performance

About Vericel

VCEL opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 2.06. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $55.20.

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.