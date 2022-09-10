Granahan Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,981,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,827 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Organogenesis worth $15,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 29,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $145,081.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,248,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,722,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Organogenesis to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

