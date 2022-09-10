Granahan Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,654 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.94% of Liquidity Services worth $36,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 153.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Liquidity Services news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 37,354 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $724,294.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,927.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liquidity Services news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 37,354 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $724,294.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,927.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 19,224 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $346,032.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,458,123 shares in the company, valued at $98,246,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,198. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LQDT. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $562.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.41. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

