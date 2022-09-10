Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $13.87 Million Stake in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,285,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Hagerty worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty in the first quarter worth $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty in the first quarter worth $103,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in Hagerty in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Hagerty in the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty Trading Up 3.4 %

Hagerty stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

About Hagerty

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.02 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.