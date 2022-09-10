Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $16.76 Million Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $16,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,975,000 after purchasing an additional 88,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IIPR opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average of $136.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.47 and a twelve month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 137.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.60.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.