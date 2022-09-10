Granahan Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,809 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of Varonis Systems worth $28,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 134,335 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

