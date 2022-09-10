Granahan Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,345,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648,071 shares during the period. Porch Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 8.50% of Porch Group worth $57,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRCH. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,574,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Porch Group by 1,312.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,255,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,712 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Porch Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,310,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 525,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Porch Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,529,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 460,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Porch Group by 961.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 444,877 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Porch Group

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $50,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,840 shares in the company, valued at $174,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 763,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.44 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Further Reading

