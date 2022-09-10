Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 341,121 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,121 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.26% of EverQuote worth $20,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.23. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $82,234. 41.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

