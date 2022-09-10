Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 471,920 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,526,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471,920 shares during the period. Evolent Health comprises 3.6% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.98% of Evolent Health worth $146,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Evolent Health news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $628,783.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,702.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,910. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $39.56 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -123.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

