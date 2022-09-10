Graphlinq Protocol Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $708,827.69 and approximately $243,585.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. The official website for Graphlinq Protocol is graphlinq.io. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto.

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code.”

