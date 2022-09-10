Graviocoin Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

