Graviton (GRAV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18,740.00

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $17.87 million and $18,740.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Graviton has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton (GRAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Graviton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

