Gravity Finance Market Cap Hits $787,443.24 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $787,443.24 and approximately $5.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00786654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015326 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance.

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

