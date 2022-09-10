Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.70

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$20.70 and last traded at C$31.18, with a volume of 184561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWO. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.22.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 22.90 and a current ratio of 26.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.65.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

About Great-West Lifeco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

