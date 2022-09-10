Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $165.70

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165.70 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 165.33 ($2.00), with a volume of 286927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.10 ($1.98).

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 454.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 14.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 155.16.

Greencoat UK Wind Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 1.93 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Featured Stories

