Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC Has $11.43 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,612 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive comprises about 3.2% of Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $10.31 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

