Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC Has $23.27 Million Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Trupanion makes up approximately 6.5% of Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $23,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $74.02 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. Analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,154.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

