Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC Invests $41.83 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,876 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,826,000. Shopify makes up 11.7% of Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KGI Securities downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

