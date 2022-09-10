GreenTrust (GNT) Price Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

GreenTrust (GNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, GreenTrust has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. GreenTrust has a market cap of $57,383.59 and $11,461.00 worth of GreenTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,459.27 or 0.99906361 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00036637 BTC.

GreenTrust Coin Profile

GreenTrust (CRYPTO:GNT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. GreenTrust’s total supply is 122,370,632,962,504 coins and its circulating supply is 28,751,949,576,000 coins. GreenTrust’s official website is www.greentrusttoken.com. GreenTrust’s official Twitter account is @GNT_token. The Reddit community for GreenTrust is https://reddit.com/r/Greentrustoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GreenTrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenTrust Token uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses towards a greener economy goal.GreenTrust Token is a sustainable decentralized blockchain application that prides itself of being the first Utility Token with a carbon-neutral network, capable of allowing users to reduce their carbon footprint.GreenTrust Token is conceived as an upgraded, tokenized version of a cryptocurrency, providing advanced features via a highly generalized programming language based on the latest blockchain-agnostic standardsTelegram”

