Groestlcoin Price Tops $0.32 (GRS)

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Groestlcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular exchanges. Groestlcoin has a market cap of $25.58 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Groestlcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Groestlcoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011082 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About Groestlcoin

Groestlcoin (CRYPTO:GRS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2014. Groestlcoin’s total supply is 80,395,749 coins and its circulating supply is 80,859,814 coins. The official message board for Groestlcoin is www.groestlcoin.org/forum. The official website for Groestlcoin is www.groestlcoin.org. The Reddit community for Groestlcoin is /r/groestlcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Groestlcoin’s official Twitter account is @GroestlcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Groestlcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “It is a cryptocurrency utilizing Proof of Work – No ASIC currently exists for Groestl & it is unlikely that one will be developed for it anytime soon. GroestlCoin will be ASIC-free for the foreseeable future.- Through these features GroestlCoin embodies the fairly distributed & decentralized nature of Cryptocurrency. Anyone can mine effectively, with minimal resource consumption and nuisance. – With the influx of ASICs we thought decentralized mining will soon be dead, with GroestlCoin it is reborn and taken to another level.- The extra added value of Groestl is that the “richer advantage” (owning several GPU) is less interesting with Groestl; so fairer.- Stands for democratization of currency and mining, the ability to send and receive money immediately anywhere in the world, to not pay expensive banking fees, and to transact in an environment that is secure and anonymous.- Through an innovative algorithm, the Groestlcoin network consumes far less energy, maintains stronger security, and rewards miners in more sustainable ways than sha256, scrypt, x11 and x13 based coins. – Grostl will be the new greener home of GPU miners as it offers greater hashing results with less energy and heat.- They strive to make groestlcoin available to the masses. Innovative and user-friendly, accessible for everyone. They highly value integrity and transparency. Digital currencies are the future and Groestlcoin will be one of the leaders in this revolution.The name “Grøstl” is a multilingual play-on-words, referring to an Austrian dish usually made of leftover potatoes and pork, cut into slices. These are roasted on a pan together with onions and butterfat. The dish is often seasoned with salt, pepper, marjoram, cumin, and parsley, and served with a fried egg or kraut (cabbage). Hence, gröstl is somewhat similar to the American dish called hash. The letter ‘ö’ was replaced by ‘ø’, which is a letter in the Danish alphabet that is pronounced in the same way as ‘ö’. This way, the name, like the hash function itself, contains a mix of Austrian and Danish influences. The pronunciation of Grøstl may seem challenging. If you think so, then think of the letter ‘ø’ as the ‘i’ in “bird”. This letter is a so-called close-mid front rounded vowel.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Groestlcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Groestlcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Groestlcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

