GSK (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,700.00.
GSK Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. GSK has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $46.97.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
