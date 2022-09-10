GSK (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. GSK has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in GSK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

