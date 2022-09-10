GSK’s (GSK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,753.75 ($21.19).
GSK Price Performance
Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,348.60 ($16.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,182.98. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,321.20 ($15.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,570.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,652.42.
GSK Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 662 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,798.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.