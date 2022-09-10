GSK’s (GSK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,753.75 ($21.19).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,348.60 ($16.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,182.98. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,321.20 ($15.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,570.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,652.42.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 662 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,798.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.