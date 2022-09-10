Guarded Ether Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.49 Million (GETH)

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Guarded Ether has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $9,802.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Guarded Ether coin can now be purchased for $1,258.48 or 0.06352094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Guarded Ether alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.00 or 0.99625865 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036847 BTC.

About Guarded Ether

GETH is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 1,605,665 coins and its circulating supply is 4,366 coins. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet. Guarded Ether’s official website is guarda.com. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Guarded Ether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarda is a custody-free multiplatform cryptocurrency wallet with a user-friendly interface designed to store, manage, transfer and receive digital assets. Guarda Wallet currently supports over 40 most popular blockchains and thousands of their tokens (including BTC, BCH, BSV, ETH, ETC, XMR, ZEC, XRP, EOS, KIN, LTC, XLM, DASH and more). All the currencies can be purchased within the wallet with a bank card. The users can also exchange currencies via built-in exchange service and make fast crypto transactions.Existing in Web, Desktop (Linux, Windows, MacOS), Mobile (iOS, Android) and Chrome Extension versions, the wallets are accessible from any device connected to the Internet.Ethereum 2.0 brings Proof of Stake to the Ethereum network. Join Guarda's in-app Ethereum staking pool and earn crypto rewards in ETH with Guarded Ether (GETH).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guarded Ether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guarded Ether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guarded Ether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guarded Ether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.